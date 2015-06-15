You are here: Home // Idea // Idea introduces 3 new Combo STV in Bihar & Jharkhand, offers Data, SMS and Free Minutes

Idea introduces 3 new Combo STV in Bihar & Jharkhand, offers Data, SMS and Free Minutes

Posted - by

Category : Idea


Idea BIHAR SMS Packs 2015 - IDEA SMS Pack for Bihar JharkhandIdea Cellular Ltd has introduced 3 new Combo Vouchers for its customers in Bihar & Jharkhand circle. Priced at Rs. 58, Rs.95 and Rs. 147, these Combo Vouchers offers SMS, Data and Local Minutes.

Starting with Combo STV 58, it offers 100 Local & National SMS with 100 MB 2G Data and 50 Local mobile minutes. The freebies comes with a validity of 10 days only. The other newly introduced Combo STV 97, it offers 180 Local & National SMS with 180 MB 2G Data and 90 Local mobile minutes. All these comes with a validity of 20 days.

Similarly, the last newly introduced Combo STV 147 offers 260 Local & National SMS with 260 MB 2G Data and 130 Local mobile minutes. These benefits comes with a validity of 30 days.

Idea BIHAR SMS Packs 2015 – IDEA SMS Pack for Bihar Jharkhand

MRP (in Rs) Tariff Validity (in Days) USSD Code
8 10 Paisa/SMS All Local & National SMS 30 *150*08#
12 140 Local & National SMS free, Post free SMS benefit default tariff would be applicable 10 *150*12#
26 275 Local & National SMS Free post free SMS Idea SMS at 5 p/SMS and Idea to Other SMS at 10 p/SMS 30 *150*26#
41 475 Local & National SMS free, Post free SMS benefit default tariff would be applicable 30 *150*41#
58 100 Local & National SMS with 100 MB 2G Data and 50 Local mobile minutes 10
69 750 Local & National SMS Free post free SMS Idea SMS at 5 p/SMS and Idea to Other SMS at 10 p/SMS 90 *150*69#
95 180 Local & National SMS with 180 MB 2G Data and 90 Local mobile minutes 20
147 260 Local & National SMS with 260 MB 2G Data and 130 Local mobile minutes 30

Also Idea users in Bihar & Jharkhand circle have option to choose from 5 SMS Packs starting at Rs. 8 and extending till Rs. 69 offering reduced SMS tariff of 10p/SMS for both Local and National SMS and 750 Local & National SMS respectively.

Idea user can also dial the USSD Codes on their mobile and get the SMS activated by themselves.



    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Vodafone introduces 2 Campus Packs in Delhi, offers reduced calls, SMS, Data, Free Minutes and more
  2. Idea rings 3G Bells in Bihar & Jharkhand
  3. Idea offers 10% Extra Talktime this Holi, but for Bihar & Jharkhand only
  4. Aircel launches New Minute Postpaid Plans for Bihar, now carry forward any unconsumed Minutes to next Billing cycle.
  5. MTS Bihar & Jharkhand revises MCard 499

Related Topics : ,