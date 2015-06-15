Idea Cellular Ltd has introduced 3 new Combo Vouchers for its customers in Bihar & Jharkhand circle. Priced at Rs. 58, Rs.95 and Rs. 147, these Combo Vouchers offers SMS, Data and Local Minutes.
Starting with Combo STV 58, it offers 100 Local & National SMS with 100 MB 2G Data and 50 Local mobile minutes. The freebies comes with a validity of 10 days only. The other newly introduced Combo STV 97, it offers 180 Local & National SMS with 180 MB 2G Data and 90 Local mobile minutes. All these comes with a validity of 20 days.
Similarly, the last newly introduced Combo STV 147 offers 260 Local & National SMS with 260 MB 2G Data and 130 Local mobile minutes. These benefits comes with a validity of 30 days.
Idea BIHAR SMS Packs 2015 – IDEA SMS Pack for Bihar Jharkhand
|MRP (in Rs)
|Tariff
|Validity (in Days)
|USSD Code
|8
|10 Paisa/SMS All Local & National SMS
|30
|*150*08#
|12
|140 Local & National SMS free, Post free SMS benefit default tariff would be applicable
|10
|*150*12#
|26
|275 Local & National SMS Free post free SMS Idea SMS at 5 p/SMS and Idea to Other SMS at 10 p/SMS
|30
|*150*26#
|41
|475 Local & National SMS free, Post free SMS benefit default tariff would be applicable
|30
|*150*41#
|58
|100 Local & National SMS with 100 MB 2G Data and 50 Local mobile minutes
|10
|–
|69
|750 Local & National SMS Free post free SMS Idea SMS at 5 p/SMS and Idea to Other SMS at 10 p/SMS
|90
|*150*69#
|95
|180 Local & National SMS with 180 MB 2G Data and 90 Local mobile minutes
|20
|–
|147
|260 Local & National SMS with 260 MB 2G Data and 130 Local mobile minutes
|30
|–
Also Idea users in Bihar & Jharkhand circle have option to choose from 5 SMS Packs starting at Rs. 8 and extending till Rs. 69 offering reduced SMS tariff of 10p/SMS for both Local and National SMS and 750 Local & National SMS respectively.
Idea user can also dial the USSD Codes on their mobile and get the SMS activated by themselves.