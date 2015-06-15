You are here: Home // Idea // Idea introduces 3 new Combo STV in Bihar & Jharkhand, offers Data, SMS and Free Minutes

Idea Cellular Ltd has introduced 3 new Combo Vouchers for its customers in Bihar & Jharkhand circle. Priced at Rs. 58, Rs.95 and Rs. 147, these Combo Vouchers offers SMS, Data and Local Minutes.

Starting with Combo STV 58, it offers 100 Local & National SMS with 100 MB 2G Data and 50 Local mobile minutes. The freebies comes with a validity of 10 days only. The other newly introduced Combo STV 97, it offers 180 Local & National SMS with 180 MB 2G Data and 90 Local mobile minutes. All these comes with a validity of 20 days.

Similarly, the last newly introduced Combo STV 147 offers 260 Local & National SMS with 260 MB 2G Data and 130 Local mobile minutes. These benefits comes with a validity of 30 days.

Idea BIHAR SMS Packs 2015 – IDEA SMS Pack for Bihar Jharkhand

MRP (in Rs) Tariff Validity (in Days) USSD Code 8 10 Paisa/SMS All Local & National SMS 30 *150*08# 12 140 Local & National SMS free, Post free SMS benefit default tariff would be applicable 10 *150*12# 26 275 Local & National SMS Free post free SMS Idea SMS at 5 p/SMS and Idea to Other SMS at 10 p/SMS 30 *150*26# 41 475 Local & National SMS free, Post free SMS benefit default tariff would be applicable 30 *150*41# 58 100 Local & National SMS with 100 MB 2G Data and 50 Local mobile minutes 10 – 69 750 Local & National SMS Free post free SMS Idea SMS at 5 p/SMS and Idea to Other SMS at 10 p/SMS 90 *150*69# 95 180 Local & National SMS with 180 MB 2G Data and 90 Local mobile minutes 20 – 147 260 Local & National SMS with 260 MB 2G Data and 130 Local mobile minutes 30 –

Also Idea users in Bihar & Jharkhand circle have option to choose from 5 SMS Packs starting at Rs. 8 and extending till Rs. 69 offering reduced SMS tariff of 10p/SMS for both Local and National SMS and 750 Local & National SMS respectively.

Idea user can also dial the USSD Codes on their mobile and get the SMS activated by themselves.



