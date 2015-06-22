Idea is on National Revision spree for its 3G Data offering and now the 3G Plans in Jammu & Kashmir has been revised. Idea has earlier revised its 3G Plans in Delhi NCR which we have already listed on this blog. This post will cater only to the 3G Data Packs in Jammu & Kashmir, in case you are looking for 2G Data Pack Details, look for a link at the bottom of this page.
Idea has on offer about 15 3G Data Plans for its J&K customers apart from 2 Rate Cutter and a dedicated WhatsApp Plan. Starting with the WhatsApp Pac, it comes for Rs. 38 as an Add On Pack and offers 200MB WhatsApp Data for 30 days. This pack can be activated only if you have availed the Regular Data Pack.
The 2 Rate Cutters offers reduced 3G surfing charges and comes for RS. 37 and Rs. 77 offering Internet usage at Rs 0.004/10KB and Internet usage at Rs 0.003/10KB respectively but with the same 28 days validity in both the case.
Now talking about the Regular Data Packs, these starts with Rs. 21 offering 100 MB Data for 3 days and extending up to Rs. 2349 offering Unlimited 20 GB with reduced Speed after 20GB.
Idea 3G Plans J&K 2015 – Idea 3G Recharge Internet Plans JK
|Type
|MRP (Rs.)
|Data Benefit
|Data Validity (Days)
|USSD Code
|Regular
|8
|20 mins
|1
|*800*08#
|Regular
|21
|100 MB
|3
|*800*22#
|Regular
|98
|300 MB
|28
|*800*98#
|Regular
|123
|375 MB
|28
|Regular
|156
|450 MB
|28
|Regular
|198
|600 MB
|28
|*800*198#
|Regular
|249
|1 GB
|28
|Regular
|349
|1.5 GB
|28
|Regular
|449
|2 GB
|28
|Regular
|748
|Unlimited 4 GB FUP
|28
|Regular
|949
|Unlimited 6 GB FUP
|28
|Regular
|1249
|Unlimited 9 GB FUP
|28
|Regular
|1499
|Unlimited 11.5 GB FUP
|28
|Regular
|2349
|Unlimited 20 GB FUP
|28
|Rate Cutter
|37
|Internet usage at Rs 0.004/10KB
|28
|Rate Cutter
|77
|Internet usage at Rs 0.003/10KB
|28
|Add On
|38
|200MB Whatsapp
|30*
|*121*999#
Idea users can visit the Idea Store/Retailer to avail these packs or they also can recharge online and avail the benefits.