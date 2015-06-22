You are here: Home // Idea // Idea 3G Plans J&K 2015 – Full Pack Details

Idea is on National Revision spree for its 3G Data offering and now the 3G Plans in Jammu & Kashmir has been revised. Idea has earlier revised its 3G Plans in Delhi NCR which we have already listed on this blog. This post will cater only to the 3G Data Packs in Jammu & Kashmir, in case you are looking for 2G Data Pack Details, look for a link at the bottom of this page.

Idea has on offer about 15 3G Data Plans for its J&K customers apart from 2 Rate Cutter and a dedicated WhatsApp Plan. Starting with the WhatsApp Pac, it comes for Rs. 38 as an Add On Pack and offers 200MB WhatsApp Data for 30 days. This pack can be activated only if you have availed the Regular Data Pack.

The 2 Rate Cutters offers reduced 3G surfing charges and comes for RS. 37 and Rs. 77 offering Internet usage at Rs 0.004/10KB and Internet usage at Rs 0.003/10KB respectively but with the same 28 days validity in both the case.

Now talking about the Regular Data Packs, these starts with Rs. 21 offering 100 MB Data for 3 days and extending up to Rs. 2349 offering Unlimited 20 GB with reduced Speed after 20GB.

Idea 3G Plans J&K 2015 – Idea 3G Recharge Internet Plans JK

Type MRP (Rs.) Data Benefit Data Validity (Days) USSD Code Regular 8 20 mins 1 *800*08# Regular 21 100 MB 3 *800*22# Regular 98 300 MB 28 *800*98# Regular 123 375 MB 28 Regular 156 450 MB 28 Regular 198 600 MB 28 *800*198# Regular 249 1 GB 28 Regular 349 1.5 GB 28 Regular 449 2 GB 28 Regular 748 Unlimited 4 GB FUP 28 Regular 949 Unlimited 6 GB FUP 28 Regular 1249 Unlimited 9 GB FUP 28 Regular 1499 Unlimited 11.5 GB FUP 28 Regular 2349 Unlimited 20 GB FUP 28 Rate Cutter 37 Internet usage at Rs 0.004/10KB 28 Rate Cutter 77 Internet usage at Rs 0.003/10KB 28 Add On 38 200MB Whatsapp 30* *121*999#

Idea users can visit the Idea Store/Retailer to avail these packs or they also can recharge online and avail the benefits.



