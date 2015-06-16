Idea 3G Plans Delhi 2015 – Idea 3G Recharge Internet Plans 2015

You are here: Home // Idea // Idea hikes 3G Plans in Delhi, 10GB now available for Rs. 1849

The recent spectrum auctions has been the costliest Spectrum Auctions ever in India and since then Operators were talking about hike in the tariffs. Tough the scope of any hike in voice is difficult, so the telecom operators have now revised their Special Tariff Vouchers either by reducing the freebies or hiking the price of STV itself. Idea too has revised its 2G as well as 3G tariffs in Delhi and other circle. Here we will be discussing about 3G Data Packs only for the Delhi customer.

Idea has on offer 30 3G Plans for its Delhi prepaid customers apart from Add Ons Packs, Trail Packs and Rate Cutter Packs. Starting with Rs. 7, the least priced 3G Recharge Internet Plan, it offers 20MB 3G Data for a day.

In case you were using 1GB 3G Plan in Delhi which used to cost around Rs. 275, the same has been revised and will now cost Rs. 295, a hike of about 10%. For Heavy Data Customers, Idea now offers 10GB for Rs. 1849.

We have also made available the USSD Code for each of the 3G Data Plans, you can dial these codes and if there is sufficient balance, you will get the pack activated without visiting the retailer.

MRP (Rs.) Data Benefit Data Validity (Days) Mode Of Recharge 7 20 MB 1 E-Recharge or Dial *150*07# 11 30 MB 1 E-Recharge or Dial *150*11# 26 80 MB 2 E-Recharge or Dial *150*26# 44 130 MB 4 E-Recharge or Dial *150*44# 53 160 MB 5 E-Recharge or Dial *150*53# 11 35 MB 1 Dial *150*333#, Minimum Balance: Rs. >0 and =<Rs 10, Recovery amount – Rs.11 19 60 MB 2 Paper Voucher 22 70 MB 2 Dial*150*223#, Minimum Balance: Rs. >0 and =<Rs 22, Recovery amount : Rs.22 29 85 MB 3 Paper Voucher 97 300MB 10 E-Recharge or Dial *150*97# 102 300MB 10 E-Recharge or Dial *150*102# 124 375MB 12 E-Recharge or Dial *150*124# 156 475MB 15 E-Recharge or Dial *150*156# 198 600 MB 20 E-Recharge or Dial *150*198# 249 750 MB 21 E-Recharge or Dial *150*249# 295 1 GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*295# 347 1.25 GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*347# 455 1.75 GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*455# 495 2 GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*495# 598 2 GB 60 E-Recharge or Dial *150*598# 655 2.5 GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*655# 695 3 GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*695# 755 3 GB 45 E-Recharge or Dial *150*755# 1999 10GB 90 E-Recharge or Dial *150*1999# 895* 4GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*895# 955* 4GB 45 E-Recharge or Dial *150*955# 1099* 5GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*1099# 1255* 6GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*1255# 1499* 7.5GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*1499# 1849* 10GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*1849# *Speed after Free Data Usage restricted. Trial Packs MRP (Rs.) Benefit Validity (Days) Mode Of Recharge 25 250 MB 5 *150*666# 49 500 MB 5 *150*777# Add On Pack MRP (Rs.) Benefit Validity (Days) Mode Of Recharge 29 500MB Night Data** 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM ,1 Night *150*2901# 37 200MB WhatsApp 28* E-Recharge or Dial *150*37# 39 200MB Whatsapp 28* USSD *150*123# 49 1 GB Night Data** 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM ,1 Night *150*4901# 54 250MB Whatsapp 28* E-Recharge or Dial *150*54# Rate Cutter Packs MRP (Rs.) Data Benefit Data Validity (Days) Mode Of Recharge 31 All usage 0.4p/10kB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*31# 77 All usage 0.3p/10kB 30 E-Recharge or Dial *150*77#

Now coming to 3G Data Plans other than the normal Internet Plans, Idea offers Trail Packs, Rate Cutter Packs and Add On Packs for its customers. Trail Packs are for people who want to try Idea’s 3G Service and are available only just once.

Add On packs give specific data for WhatsApp or Night usage (depending upon the pack) and this Data is over and above the regular pack. And lastly, Rate Cutter Packs offers reduced surfing charges but even the reduced surfing charges are now equal to regular tariffs.

We have also updated the 2G Data Packs for Idea Delhi customers on this page.



