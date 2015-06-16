Idea 2G Internet Plans Delhi 2015 – Delhi 2G Data Net Packs 2015

You are here: Home // Idea // Idea increases 2G Data Rates in Delhi-NCR, now 1GB will cost Rs. 195

The recent spectrum auctions has been the costliest Spectrum Auctions ever in India and since then Operators were talking about hike in the tariffs. Tough the scope of any hike in voice is difficult, telecom operators have now revised their Special Tariff Vouchers either by reducing the freebies or hiking the price of STV itself. Idea too has revised its 2G as well as 3G tariffs in Delhi and other circle. Here we will be discussing about 2G Data Packs only for the Delhi customer.

Idea offers about 25 Data Net Packs for its customers in Delhi circle. The lowest price 2G Internet Plan in Delhi starts at Rs. 7 offering 35 MB 2G Data for 1 Day only. The 2G Internet Plans now extend up to Rs. 399 offering 3GB Unlimited (with FUP) with the validity of 28 days.

Also there are Emergency Packs wherein customers having low or nil balance can activate the Data Net Pack and when they recharge their Prepaid Number, pre-decided balance will be deducted. In this category we have 2 packs at Rs. 0 (Yes, ZERO) and Rs. 8 offering 25MB and 30MB Data respectively for a day.

Unlike other operators, Idea also offers Rate Cutter 2G Internet Plans that offers reduced surfing charges. Idea offers 2 such Rate Cutters in Delhi at Rs. 31 and Rs. 77 offering usage 0.4p/10kB and usage 0.3p/10kB respectively for 28 days and 30 days respectively.

MRP (Rs.) Data Benefit Data Validity (Days) Mode Of Recharge 1 250 MB Night Facebook (12:00 AM to 6:00 AM) 1 USSD Mode Only – *121*9# 7 35 MB 1 USSD Mode Only – *150*444# 9 35 MB 1 Paper Voucher 13 50 MB 1 E-Recharge or Dial *150*13# 15 60 MB 2 Paper Voucher 21 200 MB Facebook 15 E-Recharge or Dial *150*21# 28 110 MB 3 E-Recharge or Dial *150*28# 37 200 MB WhatsApp 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*37# 39 200 MB WhatsApp 28 USSD Mode Only – *150*123# 52 200 MB 6 E-Recharge or Dial *150*52# 54 250 MB WhatsApp 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*54# 75 300 MB 8 E-Recharge or Dial *150*75# 93 375 MB 9 E-Recharge or Dial *150*93# 98 375 MB 10 E-Recharge or Dial *150*98# 125 500 MB 14 E-Recharge or Dial *150*125# 154 600 MB 18 E-Recharge or Dial *150*154# 175 700 MB 21 E-Recharge or Dial *150*175# 195 1 GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*195# 205 1 GB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*205# 255* 1.25 GB FUP 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*255# 294* 2 GB FUP 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*294# 399* 3GB FUP 28 E-Recharge Only *Max speed till 1.25 GB, 10kbps after 1.25 GB, Max speed till 2 GB, 10kbps after 2 GB, Post 3GB 40 kbps Special Packs MRP (Rs.) Data Benefit Data Validity (Days) Mode Of Recharge 0 25 MB 1 USSD – *150*06#, Balance Condition – Rs. 0 to 5, Later Recovery amount – Rs.6 25 500 MB 5 *150*222# 8 (Emergency Data Services) 30 MB 1 USSD – *150*801#, Minimum Balance: Rs. >0 and =<Rs 5, Later Recovery amount – Rs.8 Rate Cutter Packs MRP (Rs.) Data Benefit Data Validity (Days) Mode Of Recharge 31 All usage 0.4p/10kB 28 E-Recharge or Dial *150*31# 77 All usage 0.3p/10kB 30 E-Recharge or Dial *150*77#

We have also made available the USSD Code which you can dial and if you have sufficient balance, the desired 2G Data Net Pack can be activated.

For Idea customers in Delhi looking for 3G Data Plans, please visit this page.



