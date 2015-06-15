You are here: Home // BSNL // BSNL launches 16Mbps Promotional Plans for Chandigarh, Punjab

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched Promotional Broadband Plans for its customers in Chandigarh area. These plans are launched for a limited period and offers speed of 16 Mbps to compete with private operators in the city.

Like all other Broadband Plans, these plans too offer Unlimited Calling during 9 PM to next day 7 AM to any phone in India (mobile or Landline). Starting with the first of the two Promotional Plans, the BBG Super Speed Combo ULD 1545 VDSL CS61 offers download speed of up to 16 Mbps up to 15GB and 512 Kbps beyond.

The other Plan, BBG Super Speed Combo ULD 2395 VDSL CS62 offers download speeds of up to 16 Mbps up to 60GB, 512 Kbps beyond. In both the plans, users have an option to pay lump sum amount of Rs. 16995 for 15GB FUP Plan and Rs. 26345 for 60GB FUP Plan, which is equal to 11 months rent thereby giving a discount of 1 months rental in case of yearly payment.

Apart from this, these plans are also available on FTTH with same tariff. The above Plans shall be effective with effect from 10-06-2015 on promotional basis for 90 days in Chandigarh SSA of Punjab Circle only



