BSNL to offer FREE Incoming on Roaming starting today

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : BSNL





Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has from today started offering Free Incoming on Roaming for all its customers across India. The Free Incoming on Roaming is without any Special Tariff Voucher and is available for Postpaid customers as well.

Till yesterday, BSNL was offering 4 Special Tariff Voucher (Rs. 5, Rs. 33, Rs. 69 and Rs. 90) that used to offer Free Incoming on Roaming, however these tariff vouchers stands withdrawn with today itself.

BSNL subscribers can also Free Incoming on Roaming on MTNL network as well in Delhi and Mumbai apart from all the circles where BSNL operates.

It is interesting to note that this Free Incoming on Roaming scheme is valid till 16 June, 2016, yes for 1 year starting today, after which BSNL will introduce a Special Tariff Voucher with a validity of an year and will be priced at around Rs. 100. In that case also, it would quite economical option for everyone to use.

So all the BSNL users across India, enjoy this Free Incoming on Roaming and stay connected with your loved ones. We will keep you updated in case BSNL makes any changes in this scheme and also about the 1 year STV that should be introduced around same time next year. Till then Happy Calling.



