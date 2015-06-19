You are here: Home // Airtel // Airtel 4G trails begins in Delhi, start your 4G experience at the price of 3G

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : Airtel





Airtel has announced the launch of 4G service (trails) in the capital city of Delhi. Starting yesterday, Airtel customers across the city can experience 4G, airtel has offered a complimentary upgrade to Airtel 4G at same price as 3G.

In the words of Mr. Sarang Kanade, Hub CEO – Delhi NCR and Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel (India) said, “As customers in India show an increasing propensity for consuming data services, we at Airtel are excited to take the lead in introducing the market to power of blazing 4G speeds. Today, as we launch Airtel 4G trials exclusively for our existing in Delhi NCR – our customers in the region will be uniquely positioned to experience India’s first integrated FD and TD 4G network. This will imply faster 4G speeds and wider network coverage – thus delivering a superior 4G experience for Airtel customers in Delhi NCR. We invite our customers to participate in this trial phase and become the first in the city to be delighted with the amazing 4G experience”.

Airtel’s existing customers can swap their existing SIM’s for 4G SIM’s and experience their ultra fast data service. You need to go to a nearest store for the same or one can visit www.airtel.in/4g for more information.

Airtel’s 4G Service is already available 33 cities in India including Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal and Amritsar.

Airtel 4G Plans Delhi 2015 – Airtel 4G Delhi Internet Packs

As of now, Airtel do not offer any 4G Data specific plans for its Delhi customers. Users who are interested to avail 4G service will have to buy a 3G Pack and enjoy complimentary upgrade from Airtel. Airtel’s 3G Plan starts from a mere Rs. Rs. 17 (50MB for 1 Day) and now the highest priced Data Pack for 3G customer is priced at Rs. 2149 offering 12 GB Unlimited Data for 28 Days.

You can check complete 3G Plans for Airtel on this link. In case Airtel launches any specific plans for 4G Data services, we will surely update this update.



