Airtel 4G launches in Hisar, 4th City in Haryana to get 4G now

Airtel has launched the High Speed 4G Data Service in Hisar, Haryana. Hisar is the 4th city to get the 4G Service in Haryana after Ambala, Karnal and Yamunanagar. This launch comes just a day after Airtel announced start of 4G Trails in Delhi – NCR.

In the words of Mr. Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel (India) said, “We are delighted to launch 4G in Hisar and fulfill a huge market requirement that will give customers the power to upgrade to cutting edge 4G technology – the most advanced wireless broadband experience available across the globe today, matching their internet experience with the rest of the world. Following the success of the launch of our 4G services in Ambala, Karnal and Yamunanagar in Haryana, Hisar becomes 4th town in Haryana circle to get Airtel 4G. Over the last few months, we at Airtel have made significant investments in building a robust 4G network here. We invite our data savvy customers in Hisar to enjoy this world class data experience which we are offering at unbeatable prices.”

As per the Airtel website, Postpaid plans for Home Wi-Fi starts from Rs. 595 offering 3 GB Data and extending up to Rs. 7995 offering 160 GB Data. Also as per the Press Release, Airtel has launched a Special Packs of Rs. 995 for heavy data (CPE) users which will offer 10 GB of 4G data. Here are the Full Details:

Plan (INR) Benefit (GB) Bill Cap (INR) 595 3GB 1495 995 10GB 1995 1295 15GB 3295 1995 30GB 3995 2995 50GB 4995 4995 100GB 6995 7995 160GB 9995

Airtel customers in Hisar can visit Airtel Store at SCO 38, Sector 13 as Airtel has set up special demo zones and kiosks for hands on 4G experience. Also Airtel has introduced home Wi-Fi CPEs at Rs. 2500 that are available across the stores in Hisar.

