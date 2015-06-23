You are here: Home // Airtel // Airtel launches High Speed 4G Service in Mysore, Karnataka

Airtel is expanding its 4G foot prints in India and almost every alter day they are announcing the launch of its 4G service in a new town or city across India. Today Airtel announced that they have launched the 4G service in Mysore, Karnataka. With this launch, Airtel 4G is now available across 34 cities in India and 3rd city in Karnataka after Bengaluru and Mangalore.

As a promotional offer, Airtel is offering a free 4G upgrade with any 3G Plan, Airtel users can buy 3G Packs and till further notification can enjoy 4G at the rates of 3G only. Also there is a promotional Handset Offer going on, where customers buying new 4G smartphones will get Double Data benefits. You can check all those offers on this page.

For Postpaid customers, Airtel has launched about 10 Plans starting at just Rs. 100 offering 300 MB 4G Data and extending till Rs. 1500 offering 10GB 4G Data. All these plans have a validity with respect to the Billing Cycle of the respective customer.

Airtel 4G Karnataka Plans 2015 – 4G Internet Pack Karnataka 2015

Plan Rental (in Rs.) Monthly Benefit 100 300MB 250 1GB 450 2GB 650 3GB 750 4GB 850 5GB 950 6GB 1250 8GB 1500 10GB

Apart from 4G for Mobiles, Airtel also offers 4G Dongle, MiFi (Hot Spot), Indoor CPE (Router) and Outdoor CPE (Router). The Postpaid Plans for these Routers and MiFi Devices are different from the regular plans, however for Prepaid customers, 3G Packs will work for 4G till the time dedicated 4G Packs will be launched. Here are the Plans for Dongles/MiFi/Routers:

Plan Rental (in Rs.) Monthly Benefit 650 3GB 750 4GB 999 10GB 1299 12GB 1449 15GB 2049 25GB 2999 45GB 4799 80GB

Existing Airtel customers who want to join the 4G Bandwagon need to upgrade their SIM card to 4G SIM Cards. Airtel customers can visit Airtel Stores across Mysore for the upgrade. Customers can also visit www.airtel.in/4g and order the latest 4G SIM to be delivered at their doorstep.



