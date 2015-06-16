After the recent auctions, everyone was talking about price hike, tough in Voice segment it did not happen, most of the operators are now increasing either the price of its Special Tariff Vouchers or reducing the validity/freebies offered. Airtel too has revised its Data Offering in Delhi and here we are discussing about the 3G Data Packs only.
After the recent revision of the 3G Data Packs in Delhi, airtel has on offer about 30 Data Pack options for its 3G customers in Delhi circle, starting from Rs. 17 (50MB for 1 Day) and now the highest priced Data Pack for 3G customer is priced at Rs. 2149 offering 12 GB Unlimited Data for 28 Days.
Also there are 3 Data Packs that offer mix bundled Data Usage. The Data STV 155 offering 250 MB 2G & 250MB 3G Data for just 14 days, earlier it used to offer 500 MB 2G and 500 MB 3G for 28 days itself. The Data STV 298
offers 750MB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data for 28 days and the Data STV 355 offers 1 GB 3G Data, 125 MB Facebook and 125 MB WhatsApp Data for 28 days.
Airtel 3G Plans Delhi 2015 – 3G Internet Recharge Delhi 2015
|MRP (in Rs.)
|Data Usage
|Validity (in Days)
|17
|50 MB Data
|1 Day
|49
|150 MB Data
|5 Days
|99
|300 MB Data
|10 Days
|149
|450 MB Data
|14 Days
|155
|250MB 2G & 250MB 3G Data
|14 days
|198
|600 MB Data
|21 Days
|255
|750 MB Data
|21 Days
|298
|750MB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data
|28 Days
|299
|1 GB Data
|28 Days
|355
|1 GB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data
|28 Days
|398
|1.5 GB Data
|28 Days
|455
|1.75 GB Data
|28 Days
|497
|2 GB Data
|28 Days
|549
|2 GB 3G data
|60 Days
|575
|2 GB Data
|60 Days
|655
|2.5 GB Data
|28 Days
|699
|3 GB Data
|28 Days
|755
|3.25 GB Data
|28 Days
|855
|3.75 GB Data
|28 Days
|899
|4 GB Unlimited Data
|28 Days
|955
|4.25 GB Data
|28 Days
|1099
|5 GB Unlimited Data
|28 Days
|1255
|6 GB Unlimited Data
|28 Days
|1399
|7 GB Unlimited Data
|28 Days
|1555
|8 GB Unlimited Data
|28 Days
|1849
|10 GB Unlimited Data
|28 Days
|2149
|12 GB Unlimited Data
|28 Days
Unlimited Plans as listed above will offer maximum speed till the Data FUP Limit, thereafter one can enjoy Unlimited Data at a reduced speed. In case you are looking for 2G Data Packs in Delhi, you can visit this page.