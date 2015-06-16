You are here: Home // Airtel // Airtel hikes 3G Data Tariffs in Delhi NCR, 10GB now cost Rs. 1849

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : Airtel





After the recent auctions, everyone was talking about price hike, tough in Voice segment it did not happen, most of the operators are now increasing either the price of its Special Tariff Vouchers or reducing the validity/freebies offered. Airtel too has revised its Data Offering in Delhi and here we are discussing about the 3G Data Packs only.

After the recent revision of the 3G Data Packs in Delhi, airtel has on offer about 30 Data Pack options for its 3G customers in Delhi circle, starting from Rs. 17 (50MB for 1 Day) and now the highest priced Data Pack for 3G customer is priced at Rs. 2149 offering 12 GB Unlimited Data for 28 Days.

Also there are 3 Data Packs that offer mix bundled Data Usage. The Data STV 155 offering 250 MB 2G & 250MB 3G Data for just 14 days, earlier it used to offer 500 MB 2G and 500 MB 3G for 28 days itself. The Data STV 298

offers 750MB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data for 28 days and the Data STV 355 offers 1 GB 3G Data, 125 MB Facebook and 125 MB WhatsApp Data for 28 days.

Airtel 3G Plans Delhi 2015 – 3G Internet Recharge Delhi 2015

MRP (in Rs.) Data Usage Validity (in Days) 17 50 MB Data 1 Day 49 150 MB Data 5 Days 99 300 MB Data 10 Days 149 450 MB Data 14 Days 155 250MB 2G & 250MB 3G Data 14 days 198 600 MB Data 21 Days 255 750 MB Data 21 Days 298 750MB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data 28 Days 299 1 GB Data 28 Days 355 1 GB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data 28 Days 398 1.5 GB Data 28 Days 455 1.75 GB Data 28 Days 497 2 GB Data 28 Days 549 2 GB 3G data 60 Days 575 2 GB Data 60 Days 655 2.5 GB Data 28 Days 699 3 GB Data 28 Days 755 3.25 GB Data 28 Days 855 3.75 GB Data 28 Days 899 4 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days 955 4.25 GB Data 28 Days 1099 5 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days 1255 6 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days 1399 7 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days 1555 8 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days 1849 10 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days 2149 12 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days

Unlimited Plans as listed above will offer maximum speed till the Data FUP Limit, thereafter one can enjoy Unlimited Data at a reduced speed. In case you are looking for 2G Data Packs in Delhi, you can visit this page.



