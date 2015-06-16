Airtel 3G Plans Delhi 2015 – 3G Internet Recharge Delhi 2015

You are here: Home // Airtel // Airtel hikes 3G Data Tariffs in Delhi NCR, 10GB now cost Rs. 1849

Airtel 3G Plans Delhi 2015 - 3G Internet Recharge Delhi 2015After the recent auctions, everyone was talking about price hike, tough in Voice segment it did not happen, most of the operators are now increasing either the price of its Special Tariff Vouchers or reducing the validity/freebies offered. Airtel too has revised its Data Offering in Delhi and here we are discussing about the 3G Data Packs only.

After the recent revision of the 3G Data Packs in Delhi, airtel has on offer about 30 Data Pack options for its 3G customers in Delhi circle, starting from Rs. 17 (50MB for 1 Day) and now the highest priced Data Pack for 3G customer is priced at Rs. 2149 offering 12 GB Unlimited Data for 28 Days.

Also there are 3 Data Packs that offer mix bundled Data Usage. The Data STV 155 offering 250 MB 2G & 250MB 3G Data for just 14 days, earlier it used to offer 500 MB 2G and 500 MB 3G for 28 days itself. The Data STV 298
offers 750MB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data for 28 days and the Data STV 355 offers 1 GB 3G Data, 125 MB Facebook and 125 MB WhatsApp Data for 28 days.

MRP (in Rs.) Data Usage Validity (in Days)
17 50 MB Data 1 Day
49 150 MB Data 5 Days
99 300 MB Data 10 Days
149 450 MB Data 14 Days
155 250MB 2G & 250MB 3G Data 14 days
198 600 MB Data 21 Days
255 750 MB Data 21 Days
298 750MB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data 28 Days
299 1 GB Data 28 Days
355 1 GB 3G, 125 MB Facebook & 125 MB WhatsApp Data 28 Days
398 1.5 GB Data 28 Days
455 1.75 GB Data 28 Days
497 2 GB Data 28 Days
549 2 GB 3G data 60 Days
575 2 GB Data 60 Days
655 2.5 GB Data 28 Days
699 3 GB Data 28 Days
755 3.25 GB Data 28 Days
855 3.75 GB Data 28 Days
899 4 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days
955 4.25 GB Data 28 Days
1099 5 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days
1255 6 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days
1399 7 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days
1555 8 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days
1849 10 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days
2149 12 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days

Unlimited Plans as listed above will offer maximum speed till the Data FUP Limit, thereafter one can enjoy Unlimited Data at a reduced speed. In case you are looking for 2G Data Packs in Delhi, you can visit this page.



