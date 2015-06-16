You are here: Home // Airtel // Airtel revises 2G Data Packs in Delhi NCR – Complete Details Inside

Airtel revises 2G Data Packs in Delhi NCR – Complete Details Inside

Airtel 2G Plans Delhi 2015 - Airtel Recharge Net Pack 2015After the recent auctions, everyone was talking about price hike, tough it did not happen in the Voice segment, most of the operators are now increasing either the price of its Special Tariff Vouchers or reducing the validity/freebies offered. Airtel too has revised its Data Offering in Delhi and here we are discussing about the 2G Data Packs only.

Airtel offers around 15 Data Pack options for the 2G customers in Delhi-NCR, starting from Rs. 18 and extending till Rs. 297 after the recent price revision. Also there is a WhatsApp only pack priced at Rs. 43 offering 200 MB Whatsapp 2G data and having a validity of 30 days.

Before this price hike, 1GB 2G Data was available for Rs. 176 but the same pack now offers just 700MB Data and that too for 21 days only. To get 1GB Data for 28 days, one need to subscribe for Rs. 199 Data STV. Also the Unlimited (with Speed FUP) now comes for Rs. 297 offering 2GB Data at normal speed and thereafter Unlimited at limited speed, this pack also comes with validity of 28 days.

MRP (in Rs.) Bundled Data Validity (in days)
18 75 MB Data 1 Day
23 100 MB Data 2 Days
35 150 MB 2G data 3 Days
39 150 MB Data 4 Days
43 200 MB Whatsapp 2G data(Speed basis network selected) 30 Days
59 225 MB Data 7 Days
73 275 MB Data 8 Days
98 375 MB Data 10 Days
125 500 MB Data 14 Days
156 600 MB Data 18 Days
176 700 MB Data 21 Days
199 1 GB Data 28 Days
251 1.5 GB Data 28 Days
297 2 GB Unlimited Data 28 Days

In case you are looking for 3G Data Packs in Delhi, you can visit this page.



