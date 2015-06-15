You are here: Home // Aircel // Aircel introduces Five State, One Rate – Free Incoming across South India

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : Aircel





Aircel has started offering its customers in South India Free Incoming on Roaming if they move around in South India only. Aircel’s Five State, One Rate is a unique offering that offers Home like tariffs when you are Roaming in any of the 5 southern most Indian states. However, the offer is only for customers in South India only.

Aircel introduced this offer after the its One Nation, One Rate that offers almost similar benefits but with a Special Tariff Voucher. Aircel customers w.e.f 11th June, 2015 in South India will start enjoying this Free Roaming Offer without any Special Tariff Voucher.

Aircel customers in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Telangana are eligible for this offer. ANY customer from the above mentioned states can Roam like Home in any of these states. However if he moves out out of any of the above mentioned states, normal Roaming Rates shall apply.

AIRCEL Roaming Pack South India 2015 | Roaming FREE in South India now

Description When latched onto Aircel Network in South India- Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Karnataka When latched onto Other Network / Roaming charges for Rest of India Incoming Calls FREE Standard Roaming rates All Local & STD Outgoing calls (Pay per Second pulse) 1p/sec Standard Roaming rates All Local & STD Outgoing calls (Pay per Minute pulse) 60p/min Standard Roaming rates

Also the Special Tariff Vouchers like SMS and Pocket Internet etc shall continue to work in Roaming also. This offer has been activated by default for all Prepaid as well as Postpaid customers.

This offers is quite similar to BSNL’s Free Roaming on Incoming Offer which has been introduced starting today, the only difference is that BSNL is offering this country wide unlike Aircel which is concentrating more in the South India.



