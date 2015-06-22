You are here: Home // Aircel // Aircel still offers 10GB 3G in Jammu & Kashmir for Rs. 997 [All Plans Listed]

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : Aircel





When every other operator is increasing its Data Tariffs, Aircel has silently increased the Data Benefits on its 3G Packs. Just like BSNL, Aircel too offers single Data Packs for both 2G and 3G customers for seamless connectivity.

Aircel offers around 20 Data Packs for its customers in Jammu & Kashmir circle. Starting at Rs. 5, these packs extend up to Rs. 1397 offering 25 MB and 15GB respectively. Few of these packs are available only on Paper mode while rest all can be recharged online or through USSD.

For an average user, Aircel offers 1GB Data for 2G/3G with STV 229 having a validity of 28 days. While most others operators offer 10GB Data in range of around Rs. 1800 – Rs. 1900, Aircel is offering 15GB Data in just Rs. 1397 for 28 days. For 10GB, Aircel users will have to shell out Rs. 997 which is almost 50% cost effective if compared to other operators.

Then there are dedicated Daily Pack and Night Pack available for Rs. 64 and Rs. 84 respectively offering 10 MB data per day for 32 days and 100 MB data (6.00 am to 9.00 am) per day for 28 days respectively as well.

Aircel 3G Plans J&K 2015 – JK Data Internet Recharge Plans 2015

Price (in Rs.) Validity (in Days) Data Benefits USSD Code/Mode 5 5 25 MB for Facebook Only Dial *121*050# 14 3 100 MB for Facebook Only Dial *121*14# 23 7 100 MB (GPRS tariff 10p/10kb) 25 3 250 MB Paper RC only 29 3 120 MB 47 7 200 MB 64 32 10 MB data per day for 32 days Dial *121*0020# 67 5 400 MB (But 625 MB 3G/2G on Paper Card) 84 28 100 MB data (6.00 am to 9.00 am) per day for 28 days Dial *121*0030# 101 3 1 GB 128 21 600 MB 198 21 1 GB 229 28 1 GB 259 28 1.5 GB 399 28 3GB Up to 3.6 Mbps 697 28 6GB Up to 3.6 Mbps 997 28 10GB Up to 3.6 Mbps 1397 28 15GB Up to 3.6 Mbps

Aircel customers in J&K can dial 121 from their Aircel Mobile or visit nearest Aircel Retail Outlet or Recharge Online to avail these packs.



