When every other operator is increasing its Data Tariffs, Aircel has silently increased the Data Benefits on its 3G Packs. Just like BSNL, Aircel too offers single Data Packs for both 2G and 3G customers for seamless connectivity.
Aircel offers around 20 Data Packs for its customers in Jammu & Kashmir circle. Starting at Rs. 5, these packs extend up to Rs. 1397 offering 25 MB and 15GB respectively. Few of these packs are available only on Paper mode while rest all can be recharged online or through USSD.
For an average user, Aircel offers 1GB Data for 2G/3G with STV 229 having a validity of 28 days. While most others operators offer 10GB Data in range of around Rs. 1800 – Rs. 1900, Aircel is offering 15GB Data in just Rs. 1397 for 28 days. For 10GB, Aircel users will have to shell out Rs. 997 which is almost 50% cost effective if compared to other operators.
Then there are dedicated Daily Pack and Night Pack available for Rs. 64 and Rs. 84 respectively offering 10 MB data per day for 32 days and 100 MB data (6.00 am to 9.00 am) per day for 28 days respectively as well.
Aircel 3G Plans J&K 2015 – JK Data Internet Recharge Plans 2015
|Price (in Rs.)
|Validity (in Days)
|Data Benefits
|USSD Code/Mode
|5
|5
|25 MB for Facebook Only
|Dial *121*050#
|14
|3
|100 MB for Facebook Only
|Dial *121*14#
|23
|7
|100 MB (GPRS tariff 10p/10kb)
|25
|3
|250 MB
|Paper RC only
|29
|3
|120 MB
|47
|7
|200 MB
|64
|32
|10 MB data per day for 32 days
|Dial *121*0020#
|67
|5
|400 MB (But 625 MB 3G/2G on Paper Card)
|84
|28
|100 MB data (6.00 am to 9.00 am) per day for 28 days
|Dial *121*0030#
|101
|3
|1 GB
|128
|21
|600 MB
|198
|21
|1 GB
|229
|28
|1 GB
|259
|28
|1.5 GB
|399
|28
|3GB Up to 3.6 Mbps
|697
|28
|6GB Up to 3.6 Mbps
|997
|28
|10GB Up to 3.6 Mbps
|1397
|28
|15GB Up to 3.6 Mbps
Aircel customers in J&K can dial 121 from their Aircel Mobile or visit nearest Aircel Retail Outlet or Recharge Online to avail these packs.